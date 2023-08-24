(FOX40.COM) — According to Sacramento County officials, a lantern festival allegedly planned for October is not happening.

The Lights Lantern Festival, planned for Oct. 21 at Sacramento Raceway Park near Mather Airport, is being billed as a family-friendly event with live music and entertainment.

Sacramento Raceway has taken the event off its schedule due to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District not approving the event and organizers unable to get permits, Sacramento Raceway spokesperson Deanna Powell told FOX40.com in an email.

However, tickets are still being sold for the event on its website.

Capt. Parker Wilbourn with Sacramento Metro Fire told FOX40.com the event is not happening and officials have tried to reach organizers, but they have not responded.

The event’s website states fire marshals require its events “to be held at venues with sufficient acreage and away from homes and businesses” and the festival is unable to take place within city limits.

Lantern shows won’t happen in Sacramento County, as sky lanterns are banned in California, Wilbourn said.

These types of events would pose the risk of fire to both vegetation and property and possibly threaten lives, according to Wilbourn.

“Also, this venue is close to the Mather Airfield, which could impact inbound and outbound flights,” Wilbourn said.

According to the event’s website, tickets are being sold for lantern festivals throughout the country including Atlanta, Washington D.C., Utah, Chicago, Houston, New York/New Jersey and New Orleans.

The Lights Lantern Festival is produced by Viive Events, a company that partners “with local charities and causes” wherever they organize an event, according to the event’s website.

FOX40.com reached out to festival organizers and did not receive an immediate response.

Are refunds available?

The event’s website sells tickets for $68 with a price increase of $78 “coming soon.” Early bird tickets at $28 are sold out, according to the festival’s website.

In the frequently asked questions section of the event’s website, tickets are non-refundable, but refunds will be offered if an event is canceled and a make-up date is not set within 90 days of its original date.

If the optional Refund Protection Plan was purchased, a refund can be requested on the event’s website.