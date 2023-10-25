(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said find a child who went missing on Tuesday night has been found.

Officials said 11-year-old Marques Hollis went Thursday night around 9:30 p.m. in the area of El Manto Drive and Coloma Road in Rancho Cordova.

He had been reported to be 5 feet tall and weighing about 100 pounds and having a brown afro and brown eyes.

Authorities said he wore wearing an oversized white and pink hoodie, red pajama pants, and black Jordans when he went missing. He was considered at risk due to his age.