(KTXL) — One person died in South Sacramento on Saturday morning in a two car collision, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.

At around 3:36 a.m., fire crews arrived at the intersection of Stockton Boulevard and Florin Road to find two vehicles with major damage and five total victims.

Four of those victims were transported to a local trauma center with “varying degrees of injuries” and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story.