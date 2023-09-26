(FOX40.COM) — One person was sent to the hospital and several other occupants were evacuated from a burning two-story apartment building in Citrus Heights on Tuesday morning, according to Metro Fire of Sacramento.

When fire crews arrived on scene they began their fire attack while also conducting a rapid search of the apartment building.

As residents of the apartment were being evacuated the fire was elevated to a second-alarm and additional resources were requested.

Crews were then able to quickly extinguish the flames and begin their investigation into the cause of the fire.