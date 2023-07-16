(KTXL) — A man died in Rancho Cordova on Saturday night after reportedly being struck by a vehicle, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 10 p.m., sheriff’s deputies and officers with the Rancho Cordova Police Department arrived at the area of Folsom and Sunrise boulevards.

Law enforcement located an unresponsive man and a second victim was located nearby by California Highway Patrol officers.

Life-saving measures were conducted on the unresponsive man by fire personnel but were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead by paramedics.

The second man is expected to survive from his injuries, according to law enforcement.

No information has been provided on how the two men received their injuries and if there is any suspect information.