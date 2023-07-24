(KTXL) — An occupant of an RV in Sacramento County died on Monday after the vehicle was found crashed into a ditch, according to the River Fire Delta District.

At around 8:15 a.m., reports came in of an RV that left the roadway while Highway 12 at Jackson Slough Road.

When fire crews arrived on scene they located the RV and learned that the driver was still trapped inside.

A person was found inside the vehicle, but they were unconscious and not breathing. Firefighters and paramedics on scene began providing CPR, but the driver died at the scene.