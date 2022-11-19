RIO LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — A house fire in Rio Linda resulted in the death of one person early Saturday morning, according to Metro Fire.

When fire crews arrived at the home at around 2:45 a.m., they found “heavy fire in the home” and learned that at least two people were inside the home.

Firefighters began attacking the fire, were able to knock down the fire and conducted a search for the occupants.

At 3:16 a.m., Metro Fire shared on social media that two people were sleeping in the home at the time of the fire.

One person was able to evacuate safely, but the other person died of their injuries, according to Metro Fire. The fire is still under investigation.