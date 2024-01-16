(FOX40.COM) — Metro Fire of Sacramento has declared an early morning fire response in Fair Oaks fatal, according to fire officials.

At 5:20 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to an apartment complex along Primrose Drive in Fair Oaks for Carbon Monoxide being detected in one of the apartment buildings.

When crews arrived on scene they searched the reported area and found one of the buildings had increased levels of carbon monoxide.

A further search of the building revealed an extinguished mattress fire in the downstairs apartment and one person in the room.

Fire crews removed the person from the room and began providing medical services before the patient was taken to an area hospital.

The person later died at the hospital, according to fire officials.