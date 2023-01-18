SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A “one-stop shop” for resources opened in Galt for Sacramento County storm victims who may need to deal with several different state agencies.

Sacramento County, in partnership with state and federal agencies, opened a Local Assistance Center at Chabolla Community Center, 600 Chabolla Ave., in Galt.

-Video Above: Acampo residents who evacuated hope to return home soon

“A LAC is activated following major disasters for those who have disaster-related losses or damages by providing recovery direction, assistance and resources to recover from a disaster,” the county said.

For many, insurance companies will likely be their first point of contact and will handle most of the financial help.

What insurance doesn’t cover, Sacramento County said residents can register for disaster assistance at the LAC and three other ways.

Online through disasterassistance.gov,

Using the FEMA App,

Calling 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 (TTY)

The services on-site at the assistance center include FEMA individual recovery assistance center, California Department of Insurance, DMV, Public Health, County Economic Development and Behavioral Health Services linkage.

The county recommends property and business owners first contact their insurance companies, but they are welcome to go to the assistance center. The center is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.