(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office is asking the public for help to identify a man who died in a deadly hit-and-run crash in 2022.

The agency said that the crash happened on Sept. 27, 2022, around 11:37 p.m. on the west side of Howe Ave. just north of Cottage Way in Arden-Arcade.

The CHP had received a report of a vehicle striking a person.

The man was found dead at the site with a bag and boots next to him, but officials never found an identification.

The man is estimated to be 40 to 60 years old, with a height of 5 feet 3 inches and weighing 129 lbs. He has brown eyes and short, straight gray and black hair.

The agency said there are no identifying marks, scars or tattoos on the man’s body.

Officials ask anyone with information on the identity of the man to call 916-874-9320 or email DeputyCoroner@saccounty.gov.