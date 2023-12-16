(FOX40.COM) — An undercover operation known as Operation Bad Elf led to the recovery of over $7,000 worth of stolen merchandise from multiple retailers.

On Dec. 15, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office detectives said they observed two women enter a Target store and fill a cart with merchandise while a third woman waited in a vehicle in the parking lot. Next, the two women exited the store without paying.

Officials said all three women were detained while loading the stolen items in the vehicle. Detectives intercepted and located hundreds of other items inside the vehicle that were stolen from numerous stores in the Sacramento area.

The three women allegedly stole from Lululemon, Bath and Body Works, Michael’s, CVS, and TJ Maxx earlier in the day, according to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office. The women were arrested for felony grand theft and conspiracy, but have all since been released pending their court date. Detectives said most of the items have been returned to their respective owners.

The women are suspected to have taken part in other similar organized retail thefts throughout the region, according to the sheriff’s department. Detectives ask anyone with information to contact the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a CASH reward of up to $1000, and tipsters remain anonymous. (8477).