(KTXL) — According to SMUD, 16,178 customers are without electricity due to unplanned outages in the Arden-Arcade area.

As of 3:00 p.m. on Monday, at least 10,899 customers in the Rosemont and La Riviera neighborhoods were without power, according to SMUD’s outage map.

At least 5,279 customers in Arden-Arcade on the north side of the American River are also without power.

There’s no estimated time when power will be restored and SMUD is accessing the outage.

Although SMUD and other electricity operators have mentioned the possibility of rotating outages during the extreme heat, SMUD’s website says that the outages in Arden-Arcade are unplanned.

According to SMUD, if rotating outages become necessary, customers will be given advanced notice, and no customer will be out of power for longer than one hour.

SMUD, along with other electricity operators, is asking customers to limit their electricity use during the extreme heat wave occurring in California.

According to SMUD, residential customers can reduce their electricity by setting their air conditioners to 80 degrees, turning off unnecessary lights, and limiting the use of major appliances. Commercial and industrial customers can limit their power by reducing lighting which is not essential for safety purposes as well as reducing the use of “office equipment, supply and exhaust fans, circulating pumps, and maintenance and repair equipment.”