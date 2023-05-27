(KTXL) — The Sacramento region is home to many parks for the public to enjoy.

The city of Sacramento is located at the confluence of the Sacramento and American rivers and if you were to travel up or down on those waterways, there are many parks along the water.

The American River runs 119 miles long, beginning at the Sierra Nevada mountain range and flowing all the way to the confluence with the Sacramento River in downtown Sacramento.

The Sacramento River stretches around 400 miles from Mount Shasta in Northern California to its terminus in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, making it the longest river in the Golden State.

Here are the parks that you’ll find along the Sacramento and American rivers throughout the Sacramento region.

American River

Ambassador Park

•Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

Ancil Hoffman Park

•6700 Tarshes Drive, Carmichael, California 95608

Auburn State Recreation Area

•501 El Dorado Street, Auburn, California 95603

Folsom Lake State Recreation Area

•Douglas Boulevard, Roseville, CA 95746

Folsom Powerhouse State Historic Park

•9980 Greenback Lane, Folsom, CA 95630

Glenn Hall Park

•5415 Sandburg Drive, Sacramento, CA 95819

Hagan Community Park

•2197 Chase Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

Larchmont Community Park

•2449 Stansberry Way, Sacramento, CA 95826

River Bend Park

•2300 Rod Beadury Drive, Sacramento, CA 95827

Sacramento State Aquatic Center

•1901 Hazel Avenue, Gold River, CA 95670

Sacramento Bar Park

•3936 Pennslyvania Avenue, Fair Oaks, CA 95628

Sunrise Recreation Area

•S Bridge Street, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

Sunriver Park

•11120 Moose River Court, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

Sutter’s Landing Regional Park

•20 28th Street, Sacramento, CA 95816

Tiscornia Park

•195 Jibboom Street, Sacramento, Ca 95811

Sacramento River

Bryte Park

•425 Todhunter Avenue, West Sacramento, CA 95605

Discovery Park

•1600 Garden Highway, Sacramento, CA 95833

Ellsworth C. Zacharias Park

•763 Clipper Way, Sacramento, CA 95831

Garcia Bend Park

•7654 Pocket Road, Sacramento, CA 95831

Miller Regional Park

•2701 Marina View Driver, Sacramento, CA 95818

Robert T. Matsui Waterfront Park

•450 Jibboom Street, Sacramento, CA 95811

Riverfront Park

•Sacramento River Bike Trail, Sacramento, CA 95814

River Walk Park

•651 2nd Street, West Sacramento, CA 95605