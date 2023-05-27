(KTXL) — The Sacramento region is home to many parks for the public to enjoy.
The city of Sacramento is located at the confluence of the Sacramento and American rivers and if you were to travel up or down on those waterways, there are many parks along the water.
The American River runs 119 miles long, beginning at the Sierra Nevada mountain range and flowing all the way to the confluence with the Sacramento River in downtown Sacramento.
The Sacramento River stretches around 400 miles from Mount Shasta in Northern California to its terminus in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, making it the longest river in the Golden State.
Here are the parks that you’ll find along the Sacramento and American rivers throughout the Sacramento region.
American River
Ambassador Park
•Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
Ancil Hoffman Park
•6700 Tarshes Drive, Carmichael, California 95608
Auburn State Recreation Area
•501 El Dorado Street, Auburn, California 95603
Folsom Lake State Recreation Area
•Douglas Boulevard, Roseville, CA 95746
Folsom Powerhouse State Historic Park
•9980 Greenback Lane, Folsom, CA 95630
Glenn Hall Park
•5415 Sandburg Drive, Sacramento, CA 95819
Hagan Community Park
•2197 Chase Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
Larchmont Community Park
•2449 Stansberry Way, Sacramento, CA 95826
River Bend Park
•2300 Rod Beadury Drive, Sacramento, CA 95827
Sacramento State Aquatic Center
•1901 Hazel Avenue, Gold River, CA 95670
Sacramento Bar Park
•3936 Pennslyvania Avenue, Fair Oaks, CA 95628
Sunrise Recreation Area
•S Bridge Street, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
Sunriver Park
•11120 Moose River Court, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
Sutter’s Landing Regional Park
•20 28th Street, Sacramento, CA 95816
Tiscornia Park
•195 Jibboom Street, Sacramento, Ca 95811
Sacramento River
Bryte Park
•425 Todhunter Avenue, West Sacramento, CA 95605
Discovery Park
•1600 Garden Highway, Sacramento, CA 95833
Ellsworth C. Zacharias Park
•763 Clipper Way, Sacramento, CA 95831
Garcia Bend Park
•7654 Pocket Road, Sacramento, CA 95831
Miller Regional Park
•2701 Marina View Driver, Sacramento, CA 95818
Robert T. Matsui Waterfront Park
•450 Jibboom Street, Sacramento, CA 95811
Riverfront Park
•Sacramento River Bike Trail, Sacramento, CA 95814
River Walk Park
•651 2nd Street, West Sacramento, CA 95605