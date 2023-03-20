(KTXL) — Sacramento County deputies are investigating the death of a woman who was found dead at an encampment in Sacramento County, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the sheriff’s office, they received reports of a suspicious death near Longview Drive and Watt Avenue in Sacramento County, close to the border with the city of Sacramento.

The sheriff’s office said that they found a woman who was approximately 60 years old dead at an encampment.

