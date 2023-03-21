(KTXL) — A single vehicle crash in Carmichael required at least one passenger to be extracted on Tuesday morning, according to Metro Fire of Sacramento.

At 2:18 a.m., fire crews received reports of a the collision at the intersection of El Camino Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard with major damage to the vehicle.

Crews closed the roadway for nearly two hours while they extracted a passenger and had them transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Images and video show a trail of debris in a parking lot that leads to an extremely damaged pick up truck.