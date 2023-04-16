(KTXL) — A solo-vehicle accident along eastbound Highway 50 near Hazel Avenue on Sunday has left at least one person dead, according to Metro Fire of Sacramento.

The vehicle was spotted along Hwy 50 near the Aerojet Exit in Rancho Cordova by a passing Metro Fire unit that was heading to a different call in Folsom.

The vehicle was fully on fire and the solo occupant was trapped inside the vehicle.

Video from Metro Fire shows the vehicle was resting on the drivers side under a highway sign. Photos also show major front end damage to the vehicle.

The cause of the crash and the fire have yet to be determined. The name of the occupant is also unknown at this time.