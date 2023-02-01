(KTXL) — An 18-year-old woman was found dead in Rancho Cordova Wednesday and her death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is concentrated on Ramsgate Way, near Mather Field Road, and officials responded around 1 p.m.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and sheriff’s officials are investigating, the sheriff’s office said.

This article will be updated with more information.