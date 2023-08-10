(FOX40.COM) — Police in Citrus Heights said they are responding to a shooting that has left one person injured.

According to police, the shooting happened in a parking lot near the intersection of Sunrise and Greenback just before 9 p.m.

The shooting occurred near a Chuck E. Cheese. One male is being treated for gunshot wounds. Initial reports say the victim was shot “multiple times.” They have also been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There is currently no information available on a suspect. The only information police say they did have is potential information on the suspect’s vehicle, which may be a white van.

