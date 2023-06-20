(KTXL) — A sedan caught on fire after colliding with another vehicle on Highway 99 on Tuesday morning, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Photo courtesy of Sacramento Fire Department

The collision between the sedan and a red truck was reported at 7:52 a.m. and occurred on the southbound lanes of Highway 99, north of West Elverta Road.

Photos shared by the fire department show a rolled-over, burned sedan on the shoulder of the highway.

Fire officials said the driver of the burned sedan was able to get themselves out of the car. The driver was transported to a hospital with moderate injuries, officials said.

The person who drove the red truck did not have injuries, officials said.