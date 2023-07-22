(KTXL) — A 73-year-old mailman suffered injuries to his face, feet and arms after he was attacked by a dog during a mail delivery, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the incident occurred on Friday at the 4400 block of Brandt Way in North Highlands.

The attack occurred while a delivery was being completed at a nearby house.

The dog, a pitbull, was restrained by its owner when a witness called 911 and attempted to help the postal worker.

After a successful intervention, emergency personnel arrived to assess the man’s injuries to his face, feet and arms.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Animal Control arrived later and took custody of the dog, the sheriff’s office said.