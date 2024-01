(FOX40.COM) — A standoff between Sacramento deputies and a person accused of gunfire at an apartment complex is currently in progress.

Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office reported that an individual was “shooting rounds” from their apartment at 4735 on Marconi Avenue.

Officials said that no one has been shot, however, deputies are on the scene and a standoff is ongoing.

Additional details will be released as they become available.