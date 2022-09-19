GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — A broken transmission line caused a power outage in Galt on Monday, according to the Galt Police Department.

At around 12:35 p.m., Police said crews from SMUD and Cosumnes Fire Department were on A Street between Spruce Avenue and McFarland Street to resolve the issue.

The area where crews were working was closed and there was no estimated time of restoration, police said. According to the SMUD outage map, about 204 people are still without power.

Police said the department’s non-emergency and 911 lines are not affected by the outage and are still operational.

After 12 p.m. Monday, over 10,000 people lost power in Elk Grove due to a car hitting a pole, according to SMUD. Power was restored around around 1:05 p.m.