(KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office are looking for suspects connected with a number of PRIDE flags that have burned in the Antelope area in recent weeks.

The sheriff’s office said that over the last two weeks there have been four incidents where a group of about eight people remove PRIDE flags from peoples homes and burn them.

The suspects are believed to be young teens wearing masks that are riding around neighbors on bicycles in order to case possible targets.

“We need people to call these types of incidents in so we can try and contact and identify them,” the sheriff’s office wrote.