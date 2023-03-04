(KTXL) — On Thursday, a probation search of a Sacramento County home led officers to find a honey lab, hundreds of pounds of marijuana, firearms and money, according to the Sacramento County Probation Department.

The probation department said with help from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, officers served a search warrant due to a suspicion of possible firearm and drug sales in a Sacramento County home.

— Video Above: Woman found dead with a gunshot wound in South Sacramento

When they arrived on the scene, the SWAT team cleared the home. The sheriff’s office said there were four adults and one minor in the house at the time.

According to the probation department, while searching the house, probation officers found three handguns, ammunition, around $70,000 in cash, hundreds of pounds of marijuana, honey oil and a honey oil lab.

Three of the adults in the home were arrested.