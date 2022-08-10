SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Joao Ricardo Vieira, a top-ranked rider with Professional Bull Riders, was arrested on suspicion of rape by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s records, Vieira was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on Aug. 4 on suspicion of rape, oral copulation and penetration by a foreign object by means of force or fear.

Vieira, who is 38 and from Brazil, participated in Professional Bull Riders competitions, but he has been suspended due to the investigation in Sacramento County, according to PBR.

The date of the alleged incident is not known, but Vieira participated in the Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento in January, according to PBR’s website. The event spanned from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30.

“We are aware of a legal matter involving Joao Ricardo Vieira in Sacramento County, California. In light of this situation, Vieira has been suspended from all PBR competition until further notice,” PBR posted on Facebook.

Vieira’s career with PBR appears to have started in 2012.

His bail was set at $2 million. According to the sheriff’s records, his next court date is on Thursday.