(KTXL) – A car chase between the California Highway Patrol and another driver caused Highway 99 near Elk Grove to be shut down temporarily.

The California Highway Patrol said officers tried to pull over a driver around 3:30 p.m., but the driver fled.

The driver led officers on a chase from Crystal Way on Highway 99 to Dillard Road. Trying to get off the highway, the driver used the right shoulder and took the Dillard Road off-ramp.

The vehicle overturned and trapped the driver inside, according to the CHP. First responders had to rescue the driver.