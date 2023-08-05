(FOX40.COM) — Sheriffs with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the pursuit of a stolen car with four minors in it, which led to a police-involved crash, according to authorities.

The crash occurred on Friday evening on Garfield and Madison avenues in North Highlands.

Officials said that the sheriffs were pursuing the stolen car when the juveniles crashed it into two other vehicles.

Then, the minors reportedly got out of their car and ran into a nearby apartment complex at Madison and Garfield.

Three of the four minors have been taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

They also said that occupants of the vehicles that were crashed into have very minor injuries.

This article will be updated with more information when it becomes available.