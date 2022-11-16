CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — Three abandoned rabbits were found in Citrus Heights Wednesday morning, the Citrus Heights Police Department said.

According to police, around 7 a.m. the department’s Animal Services Unit got a call about 3 abandoned rabbits near Sayonara Drive and Lialana Way.

The department said it wanted to remind people that animal abandonment is a crime and that the Animal Services Unit has resources to assist people if they are unable to care for animals.

The police are asking anyone with information on who abandoned the rabbits or who they belonged to to call 916-727-5524 and refer to case # CH22-08597.