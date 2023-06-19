(KTXL) — Several neighborhoods in Sacramento and Sacramento County reported receiving flyers with racist messaging on Sunday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said they got a call around 9:45 p.m. that flyers with racist, antisemitic messages were left at several homes near Clinton Road.

There were a variety of flyers but they all reportedly had the same messaging and advertised the same website.

Sacramento Police said that it is aware of “disturbing flyers” that were distributed in the city and county, and that detectives are trying to determine the origin of the flyers.

Deputies again responded to a call about racist literature being found, but this time at a neighborhood on Laurel Drive on Monday morning.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office said whether the incidents are connected is not clear.

Both incidents are being investigated, and the sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to call 916-874-5115.