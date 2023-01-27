(KTXL) — The Folsom Police Department are conducting a hate crime investigation after flyers with racist messages were found in a neighborhood on Friday morning, according to police.

A resident contacted police that he found one of the flyers on his driveway and when officers arrived on scene several more flyers were found on sidewalks and driveways.

– Video above: Tyre Nichols’ brother laments his death at the hands of five police officers

“The flyers did not contain threats of violence and did not appear directed to a specific person,” the police department wrote in a news release.

The police department said they would be searching the area for home and/or doorbell video.