FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Racist remarks were written in the Vista del Lago High School visiting locker room during their Friday football game against Del Campo, according to the Folsom Cordova Unified School District.

According to the school district the suspects entered the locker room between half time and the end of the game, where they wrote the racist comment on a whiteboard in the locker room.

“FCUSD denounces and abhors racism,” the district wrote to FOX40. “We are appalled by the racist remarks that were written. These do not reflect the values of the District, Vista del Lago or the football program. FCUSD and its schools will not tolerate acts of racism, hate, or bullying and treat such egregious offenses with the fullest extent of disciplinary measures allowable.”

The San Juan Unified School District was notified of the incident by Folsom Cordova Unified and are working awaiting the outcome of Vista del Lago’s investigation.

“We are dismayed by this act of hate and racism,” San Juan Unified sent to FOX40. “Our focus now is the impact on our student athletes. Our coaching and administrative staff will be working with the team to ensure they have necessary supports while Vista Del Lago continues its investigation.”

On Oct. 3, FOX40 reported that a student at Buljan Middle School in Roseville was the target of racist messages sent by her classmates.

Tanisha Wayde, the mother of 11-year-old Saniyah Burns, discovered a text group chat with her fellow classmates that had a pattern of racism.

“They changed the group from Ku Klux Klan, to HATE with monkeys and gorillas with emojis. With a picture that says, no more blacks,” Tanisha Wade said.

The racist messages were not limited only to text as Tanisha Wade also found an image of her daughter going around campus.

“There’s a photo going around of her with the five monkeys jumping on the bed children’s book. They cropped her face on it, and put it on one of the monkeys,” Tanisha Wade said.

Burns told Wade that the racist comments had been happening for weeks and Wade had never been notified by the school or the district.

“You guys messed up. You guys did not contact a parent that day. I shouldn’t have had to come to you the next day and bring it to your attention,” Wade said.

On Oct. 1, the River Valley High School football team forfeited the remainder of their season after it was discovered team members acted out a slave auction, according to the superintendent of the Yuba City Unified School District said.

The district received a video of the ‘reprehensible act’ on Sept. 29 where team members could be seen auctioning three of their black teammates in the locker room.

“They violated our student athlete code of conduct which they all signed and committed to follow, and that will not be ignored or minimized,” Superintendent Doreen Osumi wrote, in part, in a lengthy statement. “As a result, we do not have the necessary number of players to safely field the varsity team and must thus forfeit the remainder of the season.”

The school board is making plans to turn the incident into a teachable moment for students who may not realize the “deeply offensive” nature of the athletes’ actions, Osumi said.