GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — Raley’s Supermarkets confirmed Monday morning that the company’s Chief Financial Officer and Chief Pilot were killed in a plane crash in Galt on Sunday.

Raley’s identified “long-term team members” Ken Mueller, Chief Financial Officer, and Richard Conte, 68, Chief Pilot, as the two men who died in the crash.

“Our organization is deeply saddened and heartbroken,” the company said in a statement. “At this time, we are focused on supporting their families, friends and our colleagues.”

The Cosumnes Fire Department said that the plane crashed around 9 a.m. near Christensen Road and Twin Cities Road.