(KTXL) — A man was arrested Thursday after allegedly providing a woman with fentanyl she fatally overdosed on, the Folsom Police Department said.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a suspected overdose on Folsom Ranch Drive around 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said that officers and Folsom Fire personnel attempted life-saving measures, including administering Naloxone, but the 24-year-old woman was pronounced dead.

The Folsom Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit identified a 44-year-old Rancho Cordova man as the person who gave the woman the dose of fentanyl believed to cause her death.

According to police, detectives arrested the man on Thursday at the Folsom Historic Light Rail Station.

Police said the man was booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing homicide charges as well as a charge for possession of a controlled substance for sale.