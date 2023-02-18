(KTXL) — A motel fire in Rancho Cordova on Saturday morning damaged several units and injured one person, according to Metro Fire of Sacramento.

The initial call came in at 7:48 a.m., that Vince’s Motel located at 9515 Folsom Boulevard was on fire.

Video of the fire shows a large wall of flames erupting from one of the rooms on the upper-level of the motel.

Fire crews were able to knockdown the fire and the fire was kept from spreading into 14 additional units due to a fire wall, according to Metro Fire.

In total, seven units were damaged, occupants from 14 units were displaced and one person was treated and transported for unknown injuries.

The Red Cross will be assisting those displaced by the fire.