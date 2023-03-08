(KTXL) — Rancho Cordova Police said officers stopped a thief from driving away with someone’s forklift earlier this month.

Police said officers saw someone driving a forklift on the evening of March 1 that had metal chain link fencing wrapped around the axles while they were out on patrol.

•Video Above: Lawmakers request to audit state funding on homelessness

They stopped the driver, and the person driving the forklift told them he rented it from a friend and was on his way to return it. However, police said they learned the forklift was reported stolen about an hour before pulling him over.

According to police, it had been stolen from a construction site in a nearby city, and officers called the city’s police, whose officers then arrived to arrest the man.

The forklift’s owner was also called, and officers helped him safely take the forklift back to where it belonged.