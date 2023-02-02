(KTXL) — On Thursday, Sacramento County Sheriff and Elk Grove Police officials released more details on their respective investigations of the killing of a woman in Rancho Cordova that led to the pursuit of the suspect in Solano and Sacramento County before officials shot the suspect in Elk Grove.

Where did the investigation begin?

Rancho Cordova officers first responded to a home on Ramsgate Way around 1:17 p.m. Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, police found an 18-year-old woman who had been stabbed and run over.

First responders arrived not long after, but the woman died at the scene.

What do we know about the suspect?

The sheriff’s office said detectives were at the scene investigating and were able to identify 22-year-old Devian Lewis as a suspect.

How did the car chase begin?

A search for Lewis began, and investigators soon learned that the California Highway Patrol was in a car chase with him, but no information was provided about how the car chase began — However, Elk Grove Police said it began near Fairfield, in Solano County.

CHP officers were driving after Lewis on Interstate 80 near Dixon, the sheriff’s office said; deputies then joined the car chase as it passed through Sacramento on southbound Highway 99.

According to the sheriff’s office, law enforcement “learned Lewis was armed” during the car chase.

Lewis reportedly got off the highway westbound on Cosumnes River Boulevard and soon arrived at Elk Grove, where local officers joined the chase around 4:40 p.m.

The car chase ended when the suspect rear-ended a car at a stoplight at the intersection of Bruceville Road and Big Horn Boulevard.

What led to the police shooting?

Elk Grove Police said officers then approached the vehicle after the crash. As they got closer, Lewis allegedly stepped out of the car holding what appeared to be a gun.

Officers later found a gun in the front passenger seat, which turned out to be a replica firearm.

Elk Grove Police is investigating the shooting and will be releasing body camera footage at a later, not-yet-decided, date.

What happened to the suspect?

Lewis remains in the hospital, having been injured in the shooting. The sheriff’s office said he will stay there until he is medically cleared.

The sheriff’s office will be investigating the Rancho Cordova homicide.