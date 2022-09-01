SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A registered sex offender was arrested Tuesday in relation to a sexual assault investigation by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Aleksandr Anatolyevi Rudenko, 26, of Sacramento County, faces several charges for assaults that allegedly occurred against two minors aged 13 and 17, according to the sheriff.

Rudenko has allegedly been meeting minors online through various social media profiles using fake names and profiles, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Rudenko is a registered sex offender and is known to frequently visit public recreation areas, parks, and movie theaters, the sheriff’s office said.

Rudenko was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and is facing charges that include lewd/lascivious acts with a child under 14, sodomy, and oral copulation. He was released on a $135,000 bail on Wednesday.

He is set to appear in court on Thursday at 3 p.m., according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office asks members of the community who have information regarding this investigation are urged to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Sexual and Elder Abuse Bureau at 916-874-5070 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP.