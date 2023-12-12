(FOX40.COM) — A man who was caught driving drunk for the sixth time was convicted of murder after he crashed into two people on a motorcycle.

On Dec. 12, a Sacramento County jury convicted Jonathan Lindow of second-degree murder and other driving under the influence (DUI) related charges that stemmed from an incident in November.

The jury determined that while drunk, Lindow crashed into a motorcycle at the intersection of Greenback Lane and Hazel Avenue on Nov. 9. The collision killed a woman named Lindsay Crawford who was on the motorcycle, and caused critical injuries to her husband who rode with her.

At the time of the fatal crash, Lindow was caught driving with a .23% blood alcohol concentration (BAC) which is nearly three times the legal limit of .08%. A few weeks prior, Lindow was pulled over for driving 20 miles over the speed limit in Folsom where he yielded a .20% BAC.

Lindow has five prior convictions involving DUI and was reportedly provided with the ‘Watson Advisement’, which is an advisement that “driving under the influence is extremely dangerous to human life and might lead to a charge of murder if someone is killed as a result.”

He faces a maximum sentence of 23 years to life in prison. Sentencing is set for 9 a.m. on Jan. 12, 2024, in Department 31 at Sacramento County Superior Court of California.