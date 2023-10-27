(FOX40.COM) — A Sacramento man who ran a red light and struck a woman’s vehicle while driving under the influence was convicted of second-degree murder on Friday.

On May 15, 2022, Angel Bahena ran a red light at the intersection of Florin Perkins Road and Elder Creek Road and collided with the victims’ vehicle, according to the police report.

Deputy District Attorney Adrianne J. McMillan reported that Marilyn Pillos sustained fatal blunt force trauma injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim sustained severe blunt force trauma injuries including a lung contusion, broken ribs and laceration to his liver. A third victim sustained lacerations to her body.

Bahena, who had two prior convictions involving driving under the influence of alcohol, reportedly sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital. He later submitted a blood test, which showed a .11% Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) and a toxicology result that was presumptive positive for cocaine.

In both of his prior convictions, the prosecution team reported that he was provided with the “Watson advisement,” which warns that driving under the influence is “extremely dangerous to human life and might lead to a charge of murder if someone is killed as a result.”

Bahena was convicted by a jury of second-degree murder, vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, and other DUI-related charges.

Bahena faces a maximum sentence of 22 years to life in prison. Sentencing is set for Dec. 15, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. in Department 33.