SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A pregnant woman lost her baby after a car that was being pursued by officials crashed into her vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP’s North Sacramento office said it received reports of reckless driving Friday night.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to CHP, a sideshow was taking place within the intersection of Elverta Road at Dutch Haven Boulevard.

More than 100 vehicles and pedestrians were in the area blocking the intersection.

Officials tried to disperse the crowd and conduct an enforcement stop on a Honda Accord that was being driven by a 17-year-old and had a passenger of the same age and two other adult passengers.

The car did not stop, began to flee and was chased by officials until it crashed into a Honda Civic at the intersection of Dry Creek Road and Elkhorn Boulevard after driving through a red light.

The driver of the Honda Civic was pregnant and lost her baby in the crash, the CHP said. She was taken to a hospital with major injuries. The passenger of the same car was also taken to the hospital with moderate complaints of pain.

Passengers of the Honda Accord that had fled were taken to a hospital, while the driver was arrested and booked into Sacramento County Juvenile Hall.

The driver faces multiple charges related to the pursuit and the collision.

According to officials, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.