(KTXL) — Sacramento Regional Parks is warning residents to stay out of the rivers this Memorial Day weekend.

“The river is running very fast and very cold,” Regional Parks said. “PLEASE stay off the river until conditions improve.”

Earlier this week, Regional Parks warned people to stay away from the American River due to increased water releases from Folsom Lake. Officials said the river would be running eight times faster than it normally is for the time of year.

The warnings against entering the rivers aren’t anything new. Northern California officials for weeks have been advising residents to stay away from the state’s waterways. The amount snowmelt coming down from the Sierra has led to dangerously swift and cold rivers.

“The cold water combined with the swift flows are a recipe for disaster,” Sacramento County said. “Don’t be bold, the water is cold, so please stay off the river.”

Officials have also reiterated the warnings in the wake of river rescues, recoveries and searches.

Even if the waterways appear safe, strong undercurrents could sweep people away. The cold water could also incapacitate the strongest of swimmers after a short period of time.

Aside from fast-moving, cold waterways, swimmers could get stranded on rocks or other areas as water levels change throughout the day.

Anyone who does enter a river or lake is recommended to wear a lifejacket.