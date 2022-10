SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — There is currently a heavy presence of law enforcement due to a homicide investigation near Lenore Way and Polk Street in Sacramento.

According to a tweet from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, roads will be closed in the area of Lenore Way and Polk Street.

The sheriff’s office also said that Shell Street and Jonko Avenue will be affected.

This is an ongoing investigation.