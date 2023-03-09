(KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has released several updates since an early-morning shooting on Monday left two people dead and two others hospitalized in critical condition.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office shared that Robbene Luke Bryson was arrested as a suspect in the shooting and was detained by Sacramento County deputies in Nevada County.

Early-morning shooting on Rogue River Drive

At around 1:15 a.m. on Monday, reports came in that a shooting had occurred in the 2200 block of Rogue River Drive, near Highway 50 and Watt Avenue, in an area of Sacramento County nestled between the cities of Sacramento and Rancho Cordova.

When officers arrived, they found two people had been fatally shot and two others who were also shot were in critical condition.

Further investigation found that Bryson was a longtime friend of the victims and would stay at the home from time to time.

During the night of the shooting, Bryson arrived at the home and a conflict began between the group, the sheriff’s office said.

Bryson allegedly left the home and then returned with a firearm and shot the four people inside.

Investigators are still working to determine what the conflict may have been about, but the sheriff’s office has said that it does not consider the shooting to be random.

The Victims

On Wednesday, the Sacramento County Coroner identified the victims that died in the shooting, both from Sacramento:

•Jack James Jr., 59

•Vicki Bright, 66

Law enforcement has not provided details about who lived at the home or specific details about the relationships between the victims and the suspect.

One suspect arrested days after the shooting

Robbene Luke Bryson was arrested in Nevada County by Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies and is facing felony charges of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, attempted murder and “malicious maiming etc. animals.”

The sheriff’s office said that Bryson knew all of the victims involved in the shooting.

Bryson is ineligible for bail and is scheduled to appear in Sacramento County Superior Court at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 10.