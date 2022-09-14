NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP North Sacramento reported on Wednesday that a Sacramento Regional Transit bus driver hit a pedestrian in a wheelchair.

Metro Fire said they were notified of the incident at around 5:30 a.m. and reported to 3320 Orange Grove Avenue. The incident occurred on a turnout road where Sac RT stages their buses.

When fire crews arrived on scene they said they found the man stuck under the bus and were able to extract him within six minutes, according to CHP.

CHP said the man was breathing and alert when he was transported to UC Davis Hospital for minor to major injuries.

There were no witnesses to the collision and camera footage will be used to determine who is at fault, according to CHP.