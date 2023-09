(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a child who went missing on Saturday.

Keimiyah Gordon Wallace, 11, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. She is described as 5’6, 107 pounds, and has black and red braids. She was last seen wearing a purple zip-up hoodie, and light blue jeans near Harrison Street and Myrtle Avenue. She was also wearing black Nike Air Force 1s with blue on the back.

According to the sheriff’s office, she is at risk because of her age.