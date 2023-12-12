(FOX40.COM) — A different type of drive-thru experience is now available for Sacramento area residents.

Fire Stop, the area’s first drive-thru convenience store, officially opened at 4907 Auburn Boulevard in the Foothill Farms area on Dec. 8.

The business allows customers to buy snacks, beverages, and over-the-counter medicines without leaving their car.

Drive-thru convenience stores are not typically common in California, as they’re more popular in the Midwest and East Coast.

Co-owners Sam Perez and Simone Nash decided to open a drive-thru convenience store after they spent a year together in Perez’s hometown in Ohio, where those types of businesses are common.

“I went and lived there for a year and I was so shocked of how easy it is to go to drive-thru store and get your items without getting out of the car,” Nash told FOX40.com. “When we moved back to Sacramento, our plan needed to be to start a drive-thru store…and it’s surprising that there’s none in this area.”

When he moved to Sacramento in 2019, Perez recalls looking for a drive-through convenience store in Sacramento and was constantly told they don’t exist in the area.

“Since then I’ve been thinking I had to open up a drive-thru convenience store,” Perez said. “They don’t know what they’re missing out on.”

How does a drive-thru convenience store work?

The business, located on the corner of College Oak Drive and Auburn Boulevard, has a drive-thru experience similar to one of a fast food restaurant.

There are windows on each side of the building where customers drive up and have their order taken. Nash said they’ll grab their ordered items inside and customers will drive off.

Customers are not allowed inside the building, but can drive to the window to ask questions.

What items does Fire Stop sell?

Items on the business’ menu, which is located by the window, includes hostess products, cookies, crackers, nuts, candy, chips and beverages.

Fire Stop’s beverage menu includes soda, energy drinks, coffee, water, Gatorade, tea and juice.

Medicine such as ibuprofen, cough medicine and cough drops are sold at the drive-thru convenience store.

Nash said her and Perez are in the process of obtaining a license to sell tobacco, beer and wine products.

Their tobacco license is expected to be obtained sometime in January. As for their liquor license, it’ll be about two to three months.

First Stop is open seven days a week, 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The business will eventually be open 24 hours a day, Perez said.