(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento city and county officials are offering grants to local nonprofit organizations that focus on arts, collections and exhibits.

The grants are through the “Arts and Cultural Nonprofit Recovery Program,” a partnership between the city of Sacramento’s Office of Arts and Culture and Sacramento County that aims to support arts and cultural nonprofits that are recovering from the pandemic.

“We know that cultural organizations are still feeling the effects of the pandemic,” Melissa Cirone, the city’s arts grant manager, said in a statement. “This is an opportunity for organizations that haven’t yet received a nonprofit recovery grant to secure vital operating support.”

What are the eligibility requirements?

Here are the type of organizations that are eligible for the grant:

•Nonprofit theaters

•Peforming arts groups

•Community arts organizations

•Historial sites

•Zoos and botanical gardens

•Visual art galleries

•Film or cultural festivals

Organizations that wish to apply must produce, promote or engage in live performances, events, or exhibits intended for public viewing and those that preserve and exhibit objects of historical, cultural, or educational interest.

Grants are intended to help organizations with salaries and benefits for employees, fees for artists and contractors, mortage/rent and utility expenses, insurance and marketing.

“Sacramento County’s local arts and nonprofit cultural institutions are an indispensable part of what makes our community so vibrant and special,” Crystal Bethke with Sacramento County said in a statement. “We are glad that this funding is available to support the recovery and sustainability of this critical sector and encourage all eligible organizations to apply.”

According to the city, eligible organizations must have a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status through the IRS and must provide proof of incorporation prior to March 1, 2020.

How much is the grant?

The amount of the grant will be based on how many organizations qualify and their annual revenues for the 2021-22 fiscal year or in 2022. Officials said the grant amount will be awarded over two years.

Organizations must submit their application by Oct. 30 at 11:59 p.m. at the link here. Officials said the grants are open to new applicants only.

The “Arts and Cultural Nonprofit Recovery Program” was launched in 2022 and has helped support 91 local organizations with $3.75 million, according to the city. The federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan help fund the program’s grants.