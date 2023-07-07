(KTXL) — The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office is seeking public help in identifying a man’s body that was found in the Sacramento River on May 23.

The man’s body was found east of Jibboom Street, near the Robert T. Matsui Waterfront Park.

The coroner’s office described the man as wearing a black “Mossy Oak” sweatshirt, red t-shirt, black sweats, black athletic shorts, socks and one black glove on his left hand.

He also appears to have had short black or brown hair, a mustache, a goatee and possibly a beard or stubble also in the same color.

One distinguishing detail on the man’s body was a red tribal-like tattoo on his right upper arm.

The man is also believed to be about six feet tall and weigh around 160 pounds.

Anyone with information can contact the coroner’s office at 916-874-9320 or email DeputyCoroner@saccounty.gov.