SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance will be starting its Weather Respite Motel Sheltering program on Friday and continuing through the next week when overnight temperatures are expected to be low.

“Respite motel sheltering will follow the same process DHA (Department of Human Assistance) and referral partners used during previous weather events. As a reminder, there is no self-referral into this program,” the department wrote in a news release.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The process to get a motel room will be as follows:

Trained navigator partners will make contact with those experiencing homelessness that are particularly vulnerable and unlikely to engage in any other programs;

Offer a motel stay and will assist in reserving the space at the motel;

Participants in the weather respite sheltering program will work with their referring party on transportation to and from the motel;

Participants are allowed to bring partners, pets, and a limited number of possessions with them for the duration of their stay.

The department said that all rooms will be used and the number of rooms will depend on the number of partner motels participating in the program.