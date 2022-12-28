(KTXL) — The Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance has activated its Weather Respite Motel Sheltering response through Friday due to the expected rain and low temperatures in the Sacramento area.

There are no self-referrals into this program and “trained navigator partners” will work to help those experiencing homelessness get into the program, the county said in a news release.

According to the county, here are the following steps to get a motel room:

Trained navigator partners will make contact with those experiencing homelessness that are particularly vulnerable and unlikely to engage in any other programs

Offer a motel stay and will assist in reserving the space at the motel

Participants in the weather respite sheltering program will work with their referring party on transportation to and from the motel

Participants are allowed to bring partners, pets, and a limited number of possessions with them for the duration of their stay

The county will monitor the forecast for the upcoming week and determine if extensions are needed.

The county also advised that capacity will depend on how many motel rooms are available at the motels that partner with the county.